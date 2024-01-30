PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $169.43. 2,258,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

