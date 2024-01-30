PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. 2,175,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

