PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,927,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,970,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

