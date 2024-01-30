Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88 to $0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -2 to -3% yr/yr or $997.74 million to $1.008 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.