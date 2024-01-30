Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 47,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

