PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Price Performance

PAVMZ remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.