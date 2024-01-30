PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PAVmed Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 4,660.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PAVmed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PAVmed by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

