Patron Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. 18,718,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,028,953. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

