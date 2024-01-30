Patron Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $10.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.99. 146,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.53 and a 200-day moving average of $490.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

