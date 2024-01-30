Patron Partners LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,287. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

