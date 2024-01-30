Patron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 600,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

