Patron Partners LLC Has $494,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 789,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,558. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.60.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

