Patron Partners LLC Has $262,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 179.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 306.4% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 884,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,692. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

