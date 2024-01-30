Patron Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 2,844,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,028,955. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

