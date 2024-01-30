Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $32.47

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $33.64. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 76,352 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

