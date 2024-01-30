Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECOW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,288. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,699 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.32% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

