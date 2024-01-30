Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.250-10.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Oshkosh also updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. 496,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,906. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 26.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

