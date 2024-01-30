Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 303,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $260,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.