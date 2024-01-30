OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.05. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 304,231 shares.

Specifically, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,028,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.