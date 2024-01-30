ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $144.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.16 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

