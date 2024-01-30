Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

