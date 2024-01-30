On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

LON:OTB opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.93) on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.20 ($2.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £51,759 ($65,800.92). 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

