Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

