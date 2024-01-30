Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4,164.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

