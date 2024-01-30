Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

