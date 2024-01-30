Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ohio Valley Banc
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.3 %
Ohio Valley Banc stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.99.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.