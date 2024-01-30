OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.95.

TSE:OGC remained flat at C$2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 202,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,911. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

