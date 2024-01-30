Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuvve Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get Nuvve alerts:

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.