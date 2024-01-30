Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuvve Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
About Nuvve
