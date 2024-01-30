NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $54.44 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

