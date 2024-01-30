NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE:NRG opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

