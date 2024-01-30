Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,882. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

