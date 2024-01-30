Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

