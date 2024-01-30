Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $99.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

