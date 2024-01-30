NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

