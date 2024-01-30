Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.