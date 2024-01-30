Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 464,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,874,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $379.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.07 and its 200 day moving average is $311.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

