Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after buying an additional 2,336,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 1,119,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,929,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 2,270,827 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

