Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 326,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

