Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

AEP opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

