Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 42.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

