NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.08. 4,538,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,567,990. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

