Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 82,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 9,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $649.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.29 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEXA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $1,802,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 1,055.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 169,345 shares during the last quarter.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.