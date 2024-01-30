New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70,919 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $314,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.37. 1,361,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.