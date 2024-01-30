New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of General Electric worth $198,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

