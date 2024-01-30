New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $164,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $94.04. 11,577,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,552. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

