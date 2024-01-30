New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 402,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 402,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Intel worth $219,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 31,184,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,642,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

