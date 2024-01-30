New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 137,986 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $170,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,838. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

