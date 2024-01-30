New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 55,464 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Danaher worth $358,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $9.58 on Tuesday, reaching $243.51. 4,324,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $245.40. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

