New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,618 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Adobe worth $401,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $626.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

