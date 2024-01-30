New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $303.01 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,677 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $303,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $408.90. 754,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,702. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.