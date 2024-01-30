New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $216.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Schlumberger worth $216,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 7.2 %

SLB traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 40,334,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,177,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

